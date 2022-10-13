GHURA approves $559K recreation project

The board of commissioners for the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority decided to award a community recreational facility project worth nearly $559,000 to Surface Solutions.

The facility is to be built in Mongmong-Toto-Maite.

Surface Solutions was selected out of five contractors that bid on the project, and was the lowest responsive bidder out of the five.

Despite amounting to more than half a million dollars, the bid from Surface Solutions did cause some concern for GHURA officials, with it being about 50% below the government's $1.2 million estimate.

GHURA officials met with Surface Solution to discuss their proposal and ensure that the company fully understood the work required for the project, according to GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli, who reported to commissioners during a meeting Tuesday.

"GHURA was informed that Surface Solutions is the distributor for materials for the metal canopy and owner of a painting company, therefore their cost to complete the project is within industry standards. Surface Solutions was the supplier for the prior Sinajana basketball court metal canopy project and currently has a contract with the Department of Public Works in Dededo to construct a facility similar to GHURA's project. Surface Solutions confirms and assures GHURA the proposed cost of $558,818 is sufficient to complete the project," Napoli told commissioners, before the board ultimately awarded the project to Surface Solutions, subject to legal review.

Women's facility

Commissioners also heard updates on ongoing GHURA projects Tuesday.

A major project has been the construction of the Salvation Army Lighthouse Recovery Center for Women. GHURA contracted out the $2.35 million federally funded construction project to Inland Builders in 2020.

The COVID-19 pandemic and other factors have led to delays in the project, but GHURA officials recently let the company know that they need to move ahead with constructing the facility.

"We did meet with Inland Builders a few weeks back and put the fear of God into them. We told them, 'Look, you folks have been delaying, you are not working as quickly as you should. And, by the way, we will send your bonding company a notification that this is what's been happening.' And since then, they have been moving forward because now my staff ... will go there to do a daily check," GHURA architectural and engineering manager Sonny Perez said Tuesday.

Photos taken Monday show work being done on what will eventually become the concrete foundation of the facility, with Perez commenting that progress is now happening "rain or shine."

"They're preparing for a concrete pour for this Friday, again weather permitting. It'll be difficult to pour when it's raining too much. We'll see how it goes. But nonetheless, they're laying down the electrical conduits, putting down and tying up whatever rebar that needs to be tied up for Friday's pour," Perez said.

The next step that GHURA wants Inland to do is work on the rainwater, stormwater and wastewater infrastructure. Inland is anticipating the arrival of H2-B workers in about two weeks to work on the facility. The completion date for the project was initially set for November, but was extended to March 2023.