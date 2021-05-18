The source of last week's DeWitt Guam warehouse structure fire is still being investigated, according to Guam Fire Department spokeswoman Cherika Chargualaf.

She could not estimate when the investigation might conclude, adding that there are multiple components, including interviews and reports, that must be completed before GFD can finalize its findings.

The warehouse had been packed with papers and other items that made completely dousing the flames difficult. The fire lasted about two days before it was fully extinguished.

DeWitt issued a letter to customers Friday stating that the fire and water damage to the records management section of the warehouse was extensive, and nothing seemed salvageable.

A couple of government of Guam agencies stored documents at the facility.

The Port Authority of Guam confirmed last week that it used the warehouse to store older documents.

On Monday the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority stated it also used the warehouse and is in the process of completing its assessment of its records at the facility. Preliminary findings suggest the documents were over 20 years old.

"I can assure you however, that no documents pertinent to our current operations are stored outside of GHURA’s main and satellite offices," GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna stated.

Federal records also may not be destroyed unless approved by the archivist of the United States, or Department of Housing and Urban Development, according to Topasna. Because of limited space, GHURA stored records considered to be archived documents. To Topasna's knowledge, the records are not digitized. It would be costly and would not provide a return on investment, he said.

Meanwhile, the Port stored 1,600 boxes full of documents at the warehouse.

General Manager Rory Respicio said many of the Port's stored documents have been digitized and scanned. Some of the stored documents included procurement documents, planning records and board documents from years ago, as well as payroll records from 2019 and prior.