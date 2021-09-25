GHURA board approves largest budget in three years

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners has approved a $97.9 million budget for the agency for fiscal year 2022.

That represents a 20.57% increase from the prior year budget of $83.2 million, according to GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna.

"And actually a significant improvement in even the FY20 budget, which was about $69 million. So you can see there's been major increases over the last couple of fiscal years," Topasna said.

GHURA is autonomous from local funding and is completely federally funded.

According to Topasna, the increased budget can be applied to operations and administrative costs, which may include higher payment standards for landlords in order to for GHURA to be more competitive in the market.

The agency will need to obtain approval from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development before it can raise landlord payments.

However, Topasna also said GHURA is still only authorized by HUD to issue 2,581 Section 8 vouchers, the same as fiscal 2021, but the agency is also able to issue 87 Emergency Housing Vouchers, which are new and already in the process of being issued.

"Similarly, we only have 750 public housing units, but the budget increase may go towards improving recreational facilities and other improvements that will serve to benefit the families that we serve," Topasna told the Guam Daily Post.

To explain the budget increase, Lucele Leon Guerrero, the agency's controller, stated during Friday's GHURA board meeting that the agency received new grants in the emergency housing voucher and through the American Rescue Plan, as well as more allocations and new funding in other programs.

But because of the new grants, personnel costs have increased as well, due to additional need for program coordinators or new assignments, according to Leon Guerrero.

There are also increases in utility payments, capital outlays, housing assistance payments and loan payments.

"We'll also be paying some of the loan payments for Section 108 (financing program), which we'll be paying starting this year. That's why our loan payments have increased by 393%. Originally, we were only paying loan payments for the Guma Trankilidat elderly program. And we also have an increase in the housing assistance payments of 14.76%," Leon Guerrero said.

While the fiscal 2022 budget is the largest of three years, collectively, including the 10-year worth of low income housing tax credits that may be allocated later in the year, GHURA and its board would end up responsible for more than $163 million in federal funds, according to Topasna.

"Bottom line is we have to sign for all these contracts," He added.

GHURA may get another $31 million for the Community Development Block Grant, and if that does happen, the agency would be working with about $194 million in total for fiscal 2022, according to Topasna.

"This is a reason why we need to bring in the crème de la crème and just go before the board for above step recruitment in order to compete with the private sector, the military and even the autonomous agencies that have a more lucrative compensation plane," Topasna said.

Before the vote on the GHURA budget, the board approved an above-step recruitment for accountant Jerricho Garcia to the position of accountant III.

Topasna said Garcia, "one of the gems" of their operation, is a certified public accountant and is exceptionally qualified for the position. The last audit, in which Garcia played a crucial role, was the first time GHURA received a clean audit, Topasna said. As an accountant III, Garcia's salary will be about $60,000, which Topasna said is competitive with the private sector.

Referring to the fiscal 2022 budget amount, Topasna working with that kind of money is why GHURA needs to bring in "the best of the best."

"And we have to pay them accordingly," he added.