GHURA board compensation bill set aside, 10 bills pass

A bill to increase compensation for Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority commissioners was set aside Friday night.
Bill 211-36 had been debated earlier that week and was placed into third reading for voting.
But on Friday, when lawmakers reconvened to begin voting on bills, Sen. Joe San Agustin, the measure's author, moved to set the bill aside.
Meeting stipends would go up to $250 from $50 under Bill 211-36, while the maximum compensation per month would be raised to $500 from $100. As GHURA is completely federally funded, the stipends would not draw from local coffers.
That doesn't mean there weren't issues with the bill, as Sens. Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague raised concerns during debate in session.
Lawmakers did pass a number of other bills Friday, including a critical measure for the completion of the new 198-megawatt power plant in Ukudu.
Bill 213-36 would create an exemption for the installation of 41-megawatts of reserve power generation at Cabras, Piti. The exemption was needed due to law that bars the construction of fossil fuel facilities with a capacity that exceeds 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school.
The 41-MW reserve would be within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School.
The unit is part of the Ukudu power plant project and utility officials had indicated the total project could fall apart without the exemption. However, there had been several health and environmental concerns levied during the public hearing on the bill.
Lawmakers voted nine to two in favor of Bill 213. Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Sabina Perez and Amanda Shelton voted against the measure.
Sens. Telena Cruz, Clynton Ridgell and Mary Torres were excused absences Friday.
Bills passed
- Bill 158-36: Establishes and funds the required scholarship office for the Western Interstate Commission for Higher Education Professional Student Exchange Program within the Guam Community College to help build Guam's healthcare capacity; the Biråda Act.
- Bill 247-36: Transfers the authority of the Guam Able Savings Program from the Department of Revenue and Taxation to the Department of Administration, and authorizes the governor to transfer up to $250,000 from the General Fund for implementation.
- Bill 68-36: Adds youth representation to the Commission on CHamoru Language and the Teaching of the History and Culture of the Indigenous People of Guam.
- Bill 123-36: Requires government employees who resign prior to a drug test to take and pass that drug test before resigning in order to maintain their re-employment rights.
- Bill 224-36: Guam administrative rules and regulations relative to clarifying insurance continuing education.
- Bill 239-36: Creates business license requirements for entities engaging in child placement services.
- Bill 169-36: Updates the list of scheduled controlled substances provided in the Guam Uniform Controlled Substances Act.
- Bill 236-36: Strengthens requirements of small purchases.
- Bill 41-36: Expedites social studies for adoptions.
- Bill 213-36: Grants an exemption for the construction of 41-megawatts of reserve generation at Piti.