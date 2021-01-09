GHURA board drops Topasna rating to 'satisfactory'

Ray Topasna will remain as executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority after the GHURA board of commissioners gave him an overall "satisfactory" performance rating, one notch lower than his prior "highly satisfactory" rating.

"Satisfactory" is the third highest in GHURA's five-point rating.

The board, led by Chairman Sabino Flores, went into executive session on Friday after voting to approve Topasna's performance evaluation result and to retain him as executive director.

The GHURA board, meanwhile, gave GHURA Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli an overall performance rating of "highly satisfactory."

"There was no discussion or action by the board on pay adjustments for either Mr. Topasna or Ms. Napoli," Flores said hours after the meeting.

The annual evaluation is required for GHURA's compensation plan for the performance review period of Jan. 11, 2020, to Jan. 10, 2021.

"The chairman gave me an outstanding rating, and I work directly with the board chairman," Topasna told The Guam Daily Post, when sought for comment on his latest performance evaluation result.

"Outstanding" is the highest rating. However, the four other members of the board gave Topasna lower ratings, bringing the overall rating to "satisfactory."

Topasna said he's not certain about a salary increment, especially because the prior evaluation result with a salary increment "has not even been resolved yet."

His prior evaluation, with a "highly satisfactory" rating, corresponded with a salary increment, from the current $153,479 to $159,498.

However, the GHURA management put that adjustment on hold. The board is still reviewing the matter.

Topasna also said he's not authorized to disclose what was discussed in the executive session. He said no voting took place.

Early evaluation

The board previously waited long into 2020 to rate Napoli's and Topasna's performance for 2019.

This time around, the board gave a very timely evaluation report.

In October, the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development sent a letter stating that Topasna "provided only part of the facts" when making public comments on challenges with federally funded projects.

Topasna later told the board that he "did not misinform" the community about a new Sinajana fire station and a $12 million loan for iLearn Academy Charter School.

Seeking reimbursement

At Friday's GHURA board meeting, former GHURA Chairman David Sablan attended the meeting via Zoom.

Sablan has been seeking reimbursement of legal fees from GHURA.

He was one of the former commissioners accused of taking part in secret meetings, but was acquitted of wrongdoing.