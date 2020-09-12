GHURA board grants 4% pay hike for agency directors

Members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board on Friday approved a 4% salary increase for GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli.

The board in June gave Topasna and Napoli an overall "highly satisfactory" performance rating, which the agency's officials said comes with a salary adjustment.

Topasna's salary adjustment is retroactive to Jan. 11, 2020, based on notification of personnel action documents from GHURA.

He will now be paid $159,498 a year, a $6,019 bump from his prior pay of $153,479, GHURA documents show.

"I want to thank the governor, lieutenant governor and board for having the confidence in me to lead such a dynamic organization. Lastly, I want to thank the professionals at GHURA who make us shine. I can’t ask for a better team," Topasna said.

The 4% salary adjustment is covered in the agency's personnel rules and regulations and compensation plan for a performance evaluation rating of "highly satisfactory," GHURA officials said.

"Highly satisfactory" is the second highest in GHURA's five-point rating, with "outstanding" as the highest level.

Napoli's salary adjustment goes back to Jan. 14, 2020. Her new salary is $111,244 a year, a $4,259 increase from $106,985, GHURA documents show.

Property transfer

The GHURA board, led by Chairman Sabino Flores, also discussed a proposed transfer of a parcel of GHURA real property in Asan to the Guam Waterworks Authority as part of the rehabilitation of the Asan Springs water supply facility.

Legal ownership and access to the site will give GWA, as well as the Guam Power Authority, the ability to rehabilitate the water facility and therefore improve water service in Asan and Piti.

While the GHURA board supported the transfer of property ownership, it held off formal voting until the next meeting, during which an actual resolution will be presented. The lot is about 6,077 square feet.