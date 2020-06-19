Ray Topasna will be retained as executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, after receiving an overall "highly satisfactory" performance evaluation from the GHURA Board of Commissioners.

"Highly satisfactory" is the second highest in GHURA's five-point rating, with "outstanding" as the highest level.

The latest performance review covers Jan. 11, 2019 to Jan. 10, 2020.

Topasna got the highest rating of "outstanding" during his initial six-month performance evaluation by the GHURA board.

Only GHURA Board Chairman Sabino Flores and Commissioner George Pereda submitted their annual evaluation, which is based on 13 factors that include leadership, strategic planning and decision making.

Flores gave Topasna a rating of "outstanding" in 12 categories, and "highly satisfactory" for one category, business acumen.

Pereda, meanwhile, gave Topasna a rating of "outstanding" in five categories, "highly satisfactory" in seven, and "marginal" in one category, promotes ethics.

"As a result of the overall ratings of 'highly satisfactory, the GHURA Board of Commissioners will retain Mr. Ray Topasna as the executive director of (GHURA)," according to the agency's personnel services administrator's June 16 report.

Topasna thanked the board for its support and the governor and lieutenant governor for their "continued faith and confidence" in him.

"I am blessed to lead an organization with dedicated professionals who truly care about the families that we serve," Topasana said. "I would not be able to perform at this level without surrounding myself with the best of the best of all of GovGuam."

Topasna said at the onset, he made a "commitment to come back and lead the effort to restore the public’s trust in this organization."

"The career staff here didn’t deserve the embarrassment of working for an organization with a reputation that was tainted by the actions of a previous board," he said. "We have worked vigorously the last 18 months trying to turn our image around and we will continue to be mission focused."

In November 2012, Topasna was “forced to resign by the GHURA board of directors,” he had claimed, after having blown the whistle on alleged conflicts of interest at GHURA.

He sued certain commissioners of GHURA's board under Gov. Eddie Calvo's administration, alleging violations of the federal False Claim Act in 2015. Charges against a few commissioners were acquitted while others were dismissed.

Topasna regained the job in January 2019 under the new administration of Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, whose husband Jeffrey Cook is a partner in the law firm that represented Topasna.

Guam law requires government boards to issue performance reviews of the chief executive selected for their respective agencies, six months after the latter's appointment and every year thereafter.