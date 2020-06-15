GHURA board OKs higher rent assistance

Amid a coronavirus pandemic, Guam's low-income families now have more housing options.

On Friday, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board, led by Chairman Sabino Flores, approved the new fiscal year 2020 Section 8 housing voucher program and reasonable accommodations.

This means landlords with the Section 8 rent voucher program will soon get more in rent payment standards.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said the Section 8 program's budget was recently increased from $30 million to $37 million.

Based on the newly adopted board resolution and confirmed by Topasna, the recommended payment standard schedules are as follows:

0 bedroom unit - $1,047

1-bedroom unit - $1,147

2-bedroom unit - $1,511

3-bedroom unit - $2,180

4-bedroom unit - $2,653

5-bedroom unit - $3,050

6-bedroom unit - $3,448

"In a nutshell, the landlords will be paid more. The difference of the $30 million and $37 million, that's how much more we're authorized to pay to the landlords," Topasna said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, GHURA has continued to pay the landlords on time and no tenant was evicted even if they lost their job or got furloughed and had difficulty paying their part, he said.

"So that's one of the things we're going to be promoting with our marketing plan. Even during the pandemic, GHURA was paying its share of the lease and if you were renting to someone else, you may have not gotten paid because if they (tenant) lost their job, they may not be able to pay you. But if they lost their job and they're a Section 8 tenant, we would still continue to pay," Topasna said.

Other matters

The GHURA board also approved a 90-day extension of the appointment of Virginia M. Torres as a housing specialist.

Members of the GHURA board also approved a resolution authorizing the agency management to properly compensate employees who worked during Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 so that mission-essential activities for GHURA continued, without interruption, from March 16 to May 10.

Unlike other agencies, GHURA has held off paying its employees differential pay or double pay until the Legislature acts on any of the compensation bills.

All GHURA staff, however, got their regular pay.

"Everybody knows that they will get compensated (for PCOR1 work) but we don't want to rush, like you saw with other agencies," Topasna said.