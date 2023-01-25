GHURA considers 'conflict of interest' alleged against AG

Management of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is hoping its board of commissioners will uphold its decision to terminate the Housing Assistance Payment contract with Richard Moylan, father of Attorney General Douglas Moylan, over the reported conflict that exists now that his son is AG.

The board met Tuesday to discuss the issue, but made no decision at that meeting, with commissioners indicating they needed more time for review and to obtain legal guidance.

GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves presented the contract termination issue before the board.

Douglas Moylan and Richard Moylan also appeared at the meeting to speak with the board.

HAP contracts apply to landlords participating in the Housing Choice Voucher program under the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, also known as Section 8. They contain conflict of interest provisions that prevent a "covered individual" from having direct or indirect interest in such contracts - including the interest of an immediate family member.

Covered individuals include any public official, governing body member or state or local legislator who exercises functions or responsibilities over public housing programs, and any member of Congress.

GHURA determined that the governor, the lieutenant governor, senators and the attorney general fall into this category.

Douglas Moylan said at the meeting that he contacted GHURA's former counsel, Anthony Perez, after receiving a notice Dec. 6 regarding a conflict of interest disclosure for Section 8. This was prior to Douglas Moylan officially entering office. Douglas Moylan said Perez indicated he did not believe the conflict provision applied to him.

"The attorney general only enforces the law. They do not set policy," Douglas Moylan said. "Without any criteria, it's a violation of each individual citizen's due process right to understand what are the basis for disqualification ... and to be able to respond to it."

Douglas Moylan stated that the conflict provision did not specifically point to the AG and urged the GHURA board to seek legal counsel. He added that the issue extended beyond him.

"Mr. Esteves has gone into an area of interpreting statute, which is in his purview, ... but the actual interpretation should, respectfully, be done through the form of legal counsel," Douglas Moylan said.

The AG also requested, on behalf of himself, that he be allowed to participate in the Section 8 program. His father separately addressed the board and spoke about his tenant and the housing circumstances on Guam. From discussions Tuesday, it appears the tenant is a woman with children. The woman and her children have lived at the rental property for about a year.

Esteves took some issue with Perez speaking to Moylan without GHURA's knowledge. He said GHURA does not currently have an active agreement with Perez - that is still pending - and there is no legal representation for the agency at the moment.

"I will say for the record, yes, the issue of not having legal counsel in GHURA has extended from the previous attorney general (Leevin Camacho) and now still continues to be delayed under the new attorney general. ... Now we're in a conflicted position. ... Our default counsel is potentially conflicted. So, who do we talk to?" Esteves said.

The deputy director added that despite the gray area GHURA is navigating, he felt confident that he and his staff acted in good faith "because it's important to protect the integrity of the agency."

"The interpretation provided to us today was from private citizen Douglas Moylan. Not from the attorney general. Or at least not a practicing attorney for the government. We'll take that for what that is. Our interpretation and the follow-on meetings we've had with HUD, we feel very confident that HUD is standing behind our position," Esteves said.

Douglas Moylan later clarified that Perez did not speak to him in terms of providing GHURA's position.

Financial gain isn't the only concern to consider for the conflict provision, but also influence on the program, with one of the issues being prosecutorial discretion, discussions Tuesday indicated. That could include complaints against landlords forwarded to the Office of the Attorney General, or specifically, a complaint against Richard Moylan while his son is the AG.

However, Douglas Moylan said, conflict walls are built in every law firm, including the OAG.

"The attorney general's office is already well built to handle (it). If the request is made, ... I will disqualify myself from that review. You will have (another) attorney," Moylan said.

Prior discussions

GHURA sent a notice of termination to Richard Moylan on Dec. 16, 2022, stating that Richard Moylan's HAP contract would be terminated effective Jan. 31, due to the conflict of interest.

Richard Moylan and GHURA communicated via a series of letters in December 2022 and early January 2023.

The elder Moylan is now in his 80s and relying on retirement and rental income for support, the response stated. He also said he was not notified about a conflict throughout his son's first term as AG from 2003 through 2006.

Richard Moylan requested a waiver for the contract, but GHURA indicated that conflicts of interest can be waived only for good cause, which is based on the situation of the tenant.

But after reviewing the request and tenant file, GHURA stated it could not demonstrate good cause to base a waiver submission to HUD for consideration. Landlords don't have a right to participate in Section 8, and to the agency's knowledge, there is no established process for appeals for property owners, GHURA stated in a letter of Dec, 29, 2022.

Richard Moylan last wrote to GHURA Jan. 21.

Douglas Moylan signed an acknowledgement for each of his father's letters to GHURA.

He served as Richard Moylan's attorney, but informed GHURA on Dec. 7, 2022, that he would withdraw as counsel effective Dec. 30, 2022.

The GHURA analysis outlines several concerns with Moylan's actions. GHURA could not substantiate proper agency for Douglas Moylan to "countersign" for his father in the Jan. 21 letter. The agency found the signature to be improper and a "veiled threat" against GHURA in future conduct of responsibilities and functions between the agency and the OAG, the analysis stated.

The analysis also stated that GHURA found no security that Douglas Moylan wasn't providing counsel to his father that is harmful to GHURA's interest and the interest of Guam, "as evidenced" by the signature on the Jan. 21 letter.

Further, the analysis states Douglas Moylan's actions may have violated law that bars the AG from presenting a claim against GovGuam or advocate for relief on a claim or demand made by another - except as provided in the Government Claims Act.

At Tuesday's meeting, Douglas Moylan said he came before the board not as a representative for Richard Moylan, but on behalf of himself.

"I take dispute with all of Mr. Esteves' ethical allegations against me that I violated any law. Including the attorney general's statute that says I cannot practice law. I clearly have the right to appear today on behalf of myself as a candidate, as an attorney general and as citizen of this island," Douglas Moylan said.

He added that his father was the one actually signing those letters and he was only "indicating" through his signature because Richard Moylan's disqualification was Douglas Moylan's position as AG.

"Nowhere in that (Jan. 21) letter am I indicating that I'm representing Richard Moylan. And, I again take issue with Mr. Esteves on the manner in which he's brought this before your board. He has not given me the ability to see what he has read into the record. I ask that the board scrutinize what has been done and interview attorney Peter Perez, ... He specifically indicated that he did not believe that this (GHURA notice) applied to me because the attorney general does not have policy-making authority with the board," Douglas Moylan said.