The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority executive director proposed selling existing government housing properties, which could bring in as much as $135 million in sales, even if the properties are sold below market value.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said during a recent board meeting that the proceeds could fund the construction of new public housing units in northern and central Guam.

"This is the kind of stuff that perhaps the hospital should have been talking about 20 years ago. That (the Department of Parks and Recreation) with their pool facilities and so on and so forth," Topasna said during a GHURA board meeting last week. He was referring to the rundown Guam Memorial Hospital that may have to be replaced and public parks and facilities needing maintenance.

GHURA public housing units are in poor physical condition, with many buildings being 40 years old or older, according to Topasna.

The most recent physical needs assessment from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development identified $74 million in deferred maintenance. Meanwhile, GHURA has an annual capital fund budget of $2 million.

"We won't get caught up for another 34 years," Topasna said.

Moreover, GHURA faces unsustainable scattered-site units, which need more personnel and resources, elevated health and safety risks due to deferred maintenance, and unsuitable housing locations, he said.

Housing in southern villages are difficult to find lease tenants mainly due to inadequate public transportation, Topasna said.

"I don't see our public transit system improving anytime soon," he added. "It's reality; it's going to require a huge infusion of cash to get our public transit system to be reliable and safe, and I don't see that happening anytime soon."

Three options for repositioning

Topasna presented three options to the GHURA board: Rental Assistance Demonstration (RAD), Section 18 Demolition/Disposition and Streamlined Voluntary Conversion.

RAD was created to allow the conversion of public housing units into more long-term projects utilizing the Section 8 rent voucher program.

This would essentially mean privatizing public housing by procuring an entity to manage developments, according to Topasna.

After conversion to RAD, residents would become Section 8 tenants and pay 30% of their income in rent.

Section 8 is a more stable platform and has a more rational regulatory environment compared to public housing rules, according to Topasna. RAD is also the only repositioning tool that allows GHURA's funds to be broadly utilized for conversion-related expenses, he said.

But privatizing public housing management could affect GHURA's workforce. Affected employees may have to be absorbed by the private entity or GovGuam would transfer those employees elsewhere.

This is not the option GHURA management would want the board to adopt but it's the option preferred by HUD, as it's been done in several other jurisdictions, Topasna said.

The preferred option

GHURA management would prefer the Section 18 Demolition/Disposition option. This section of federal law authorizes GHURA to demolish and/or dispose of public housing with HUD approval.

Through this program, GHURA could sell their units as affordable housing at below fair market value with a 30-year use restriction. This means buyers can't simply purchase units to resell at a higher price.

Topasna said his plan is to give current tenants the first option to buy. If they cannot qualify for a mortgage, they would be transferred to new units.

The agency could also transfer the units into an affordable housing trust fund, which would manage or operate the rental units. HUD regulations would no longer apply but GHURA would still maintain ownership and control of the assets.

A recent housing study for GHURA found that Guam would need 10,000 homes over the next five years. Topasna said he is trying to chip away at the need as fast as possible.

"The bottom line is it's easier to sell (units) than if we were to have the traditional public housing, which is project style. What we have should be easy to sell if we need 10,000 units," Topasna said.

However, GHURA would want to carve out more valuable properties, such as those along the Sinajana cliff line, and sell those at market value or develop them.

The agency might consider using Streamlined Voluntary Conversion for units with high real estate value. This essentially means voluntarily deciding to remove public housing units from the annual contributions contract, and selling those properties. Families residing in these units will receive Section 8 vouchers.

GHURA may explore a combination of RAD and Section 18, or a combination of all three.

The agency is also wanting to build a new central office building. The current headquarters in Sinajana has outlived its usefulness, according to Topasna. The area has parking issues and the building has no fire suppression system.

If, as part of its repositioning, GHURA is to potentially build as many as 750 units, then it would be more cost effective to include the new central office in those construction plans, Topasna said.

But the controversial Guma Trankilidat property in Tumon is off the table for now, he added.

Topasna still needs to discuss the matter with HUD before coming back with a more solid proposal for the board to consider. Topasna said he plans to speak to HUD in April and come back to the board around May.

But HUD has been pushing GHURA, even before he'd come on board last year, to reposition itself, preferring RAD, Topasna said.