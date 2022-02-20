Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna has died, the Leon Guerrero administration confirmed Sunday afternoon.

“Our hearts are broken over the sudden loss of our good friend and respected public servant Ray Topasna,” Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said in a statement released to local media.

Topsana was recently spearheading programs to help families dealing with housing issues due to the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, and finding shelter for local homeless residents. The governor remembered him for his career of public service.

“He dedicated his life to ensure Guam’s families had a roof over their heads and that stable housing on our island was a staple, instead of a systemic challenge. Our families are more secure and stronger today because of his legacy. We will never forget his tireless efforts, his quick wit, and his inspiring ability to speak truth to power,” she said.

Leon Guerrero expressed her and First Gentleman Jeff Cook’s “deepest condolences” to Topasna’s wife Aubrey and their family, sharing, “we are especially thinking of them in their moment of grief and pain. I will miss Ray tremendously.”

Topasna came from a family who served in the local government, Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio stated.

“Ray dedicated his life to public service in the tradition of his parents and grandparents. He was an innovative thinker and pursued excellence in his work for our island. Today marks a great loss for Guam,” he said.

According to Krystal Paco San-Agustin, the governor’s director of communications, GHURA deputy director Elizabeth Napoli will now take the helm of the housing agency.