An effort by some lawmakers to expand affordable housing opportunities to law enforcement, teachers, firefighters and emergency medical technicians is drawing concern from Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna.

A release from the vice speaker's office stated that she and her colleagues are pursuing affordable housing solutions for Guam's frontliners.

"I commend our elected officials for supporting our frontliners. However, such an effort must be well thought out before any announcements are made. For example, what about nurses and respiratory therapists who are also frontliners? I’d hate to pit law enforcers against health care professionals. What about the 4,000 plus low income families on our waitlists? GHURA will first have to assess if there are assets that we can liquidate. I wish we had been consulted first," Topasna stated in response to a release announcing the initiative.

"The only other option are listings from the sales of private property and not government assets. In that case, not sure what our involvement would be at this time," he added.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sens. Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton, Telena Nelson, Jose Terlaje and Mary Torres wrote to Department of Housing and Urban Development Secretary Marcia Fudge on Sept. 1, requesting that HUD initiate the process for Guam to be designated a revitalization area so that it can implement the Good Neighbor Next Door Program.

Under this program, eligible communities are able to expand affordable homeownership opportunities, in neighborhoods designated as revitalization areas, to full-time law enforcement officers, pre-kindergarten through 12th-grade teachers, firefighters, and emergency medical technicians, according to the senators' letter. This is through a 50% discount off the purchase of a property.

Housing on Guam is influenced by the military presence, the letter added.

Military households receive money for housing and the Overseas Housing Allowance is high enough they are able to afford choices in the upper end of the rental market, according to the letter.

"Military personnel and their dependents continue to make up approximately 13 percent of households in Guam. This percentage is expected to grow due to the pending Marine Corps realignment. An estimated 5,000 Marines from Okinawa and elsewhere are scheduled to relocate to Guam beginning in 2025," the letter stated.

"The substantial growth in the military population will have an impact on the local housing market, particularly rentals, both in the demand for housing units and the price to rent a unit," it added.

At the same time, rental prices are increasing, the letter stated.