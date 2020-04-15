More than 750 families were given a large bag of canned goods and other nonperishable food, courtesy of a government program aimed at ensuring households in need will get fed.

Lena Castro said the Tuesday morning packages were a pleasant surprise. The gift can be as good as gold in these uncertain times, she joked.

"I find it heartwarming that in this hard time for us right now people still find ways to help others in need," said the mother of two.

Glancing around, she said she saw the same bags on her neighbors' doorsteps. One of her neighbors had already unpacked the goods, silently working to sanitize the cans and bags, which also held beans, fruits and rice.

Assistance from GHURA, GDOE

The Guam Department of Education, an eligible recipient of The Emergency Food Assistance Program under the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food and Nutrition Service, was forced to suspend its normal delivery with the onset of COVID-19 restrictions.

According to GDOE, 26,144 units of food commodities have been delivered with more than 45,000 more scheduled for delivery equating to about 100,946 pounds of food reaching island homes.

To ensure food reached the people who need it most, GDOE partnered with several nonprofits that assist in providing meals to the community. Some of the organizations include Adult Day Care with the Senior Citizens Program, Catholic Social Services, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority, Guma Mami, Oasis, Salvation Army, Sanctuary, St. Dominic's, Westcare and Kamalen Karidat.

"We know many of our families, and especially our students, may be in need during this critical time and may be able to benefit from our food commodities distribution," said GDOE Superintendent Jon Fernandez. "We are grateful that we have been able to work with GHURA and our other nonprofit partners to support the community."

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna echoed those sentiments, thanking GDOE for its proactive approach to helping families in need.

"By partnering with GDOE, GHURA is doing its part to help our kids and families get the proper nutrition even during these difficult times," he said. "I want to personally thank GDOE for collaborating with GHURA to help needy families."

Thankful for workers' generosity

Castro was pragmatic, stating whether the goods came from an anonymous individual or an organization is irrelevant, and very much a welcome boon for the households in her neighborhood.

"It's the thought that counts, especially being in the GHURA housing, these are needy families," she said.

She thanked the workers who dropped the packages, adding the organization's workers have families and she thanks them for "taking time from their homes and families to help other families."