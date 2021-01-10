GHURA finds six ineligible for mortgage relief, no awards granted yet

Fourteen COVID-19 mortgage relief applications have been submitted to the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority for review by Guam Housing Corp. Of those, six were considered ineligible by GHURA, five are pending tax assessment and three are still undergoing review, according GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna.

This means that no applicants have been awarded mortgage relief yet.

"Unfortunately, when Congress passed all these pandemic relief programs, not a lot of planning went into the regulations. In some instances, (Public Unemployment Assistance) income may render an applicant ineligible for mortgage relief," Topasna said.

"Another disqualifier may be an applicant’s total real estate assets. We trust that the rent relief program recently passed will be more successful because most renters would not have real estate assets to report," he added, referring to the COVID-19 relief package

The applications are part of the $714,000 COVID-19 mortgage relief program funded through a grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. GHC applied for the grant through GHURA, and is the administering agency for the relief program.

Former GHC President Alice Taijeron, who is now serving as the governor's deputy chief of staff, previously explained that the first 20 applications approved by GHC must then be approved by GHURA to ensure federal requirements are followed.

According to Topasna, GHURA is technically the funding component and GHC is the contractor awarded the grant. As part of their agreement, GHURA wanted to vet the first 20 mortgage relief applications because the agency is more familiar with HUD regulations, Topasna said. GHURA has final say for the first 20, he added.

After the first 20 applications, GHURA will continue to collaborate with GHC because GHURA is accountable to HUD, Topasna said.

The Guam program opened Oct. 8, 2020. GHC provides up to three months of assistance, whereas most states cover only one month. If a homeowner's relief application is approved, the payments are sent directly to the bank holding the mortgage.

As of mid-December, more than 400 applications were picked up for the program but only 122 had been submitted. Since then, GHC has received one more application, for a total of 123.

The grant funding is estimated to provide mortgage relief assistance to about 200 mortgagors for a maximum of three months of their mortgage loan, according to GHC. Applications will be accepted until May 1, 2021 or until funds are depleted.

Mortgagors impacted by COVID-19 and interested in applying should visit the GHC website at www.guamhousing.org for the program checklist and application.