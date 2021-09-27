The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board of commissioners has ratified actions taken during meetings on July 23, Aug. 10, Aug. 13 and Aug. 27 in order to cure noncompliance with Public Law 36-34, which requires agencies to broadcast public meetings and to publicly announce agendas, otherwise their actions are considered void.

The law was enacted June 11 and had an effective date of 30 days from enactment, or about mid-July.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said they were made aware of the requirements of the law Sept. 15. Dozens of other boards and commissions were also notified that there were legal specifications that may not have been followed, Topasna said.

GHURA legal counsel Anthony Perez said later that they received a copy of the letter from the Vigilance Committee group to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

Lee Webber, president of the Vigilance Committee, had written to the governor earlier this month, naming 13 agencies that published notices allegedly out of compliance with the law. He stated that these violations have the potential to "invalidate contracts and waste government resources."

Webber is a columnist for The Guam Daily Post.

After being notified, Topasna said GHURA took immediate action to comply, although the prior board meetings had already taken place.

GHURA is not named by the Vigilance Committee, but Topasna said they are being proactive.

The board's ratification also comes after the governor's legal counsel confirmed medical licensing boards, which make up four of those on Webber's list, are taking corrective actions.

Perez said the law "came out of nowhere," adding that if there were laws that affected government agencies, the governor's office would normally notify them or they would have seen it in media reports.

"From GHURA's perspective, we didn't know about it ... and a lot of agencies didn't know about it," Perez said.

GHURA has been broadcasting its meetings but was not compliant with publishing agendas with the required specificity.

Because the four prior board meetings were out of compliance, ratification of the prior actions was needed, according to Perez.

If additional guidance comes from the attorney general's office or governor's office, they would certainly comply, but for now, they are trying to be proactive, he said.

Compliance training

The Office of the Attorney General confirmed it will be working with government bodies to correct board actions taken during improperly noticed meetings, and will offer legal guidance on complying with new transparency mandates enacted by the Legislature.

"We share the public's interest in ensuring that laws are followed, including Open Government Laws. The recommendation for boards or commissions that we provide legal counsel to and that may have held a meeting that was in noncompliance with the new changes in Open Government Law is to rehear the matter," the OAG stated. "We are also planning on providing training in October on Open Government Law, which will include the new changes."