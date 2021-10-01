Mark Smith, the former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program, was denied his request to have the case at the District Court of Guam dismissed.

Defense attorney Mike Phillips argued that District Court Chief Judge Ramona Manglona from the Northern Marianas federal court cannot legally oversee the case.

Phillips contends while the chief judge of the Ninth Circuit Court of Appeals has the authority to temporarily assign any district judge of the circuit to hold court in any district within the circuit, the U.S. Supreme Court interpreted that law to be inapplicable and not pertaining to judges of the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands district court.

Manglona denied the request following a virtual hearing held Thursday.

Phillips also asked the court to delay trial due to the COVID-19 crisis on the island.

The judge instead ordered parties to review the surveys submitted by potential jurors.

Jury selection and trial is scheduled to begin Oct. 19.

Smith was initially charged in early 2017 along with his friend, Glenn Wong, who worked as a flight attendant.

Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Smith is further alleged to have used Wong to conceal ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

The first trial in the case ended in a mistrial, and a motion to dismiss the indictment was denied by the Ninth Circuit.

The indictment against Wong was dismissed in June as authorities learned that he had died in May.