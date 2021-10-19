The former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with rental payments under the Section 8 housing program was set to go to trial today in the District Court of Guam.

But, defense attorney Michael Phillips on Monday asked the court to delay the trial after defendant Mark Smith was potentially exposed to an individual who lives with someone who tested positive for COVID-19 over the weekend.

The court granted the request.

Smith was instructed to remain isolated until he could be tested on the fifth day of exposure, which is on Wednesday, court documents state.

Phillips also told the court in his motion that the entire defense team was exposed to Smith in preparation for trial, adding that they plan to get tested later this week.

The defense asked that the court hold a virtual hearing on Friday to set a new trial date.

Smith was initially charged in early 2017 along with his friend, Glenn Wong, who worked as a flight attendant.

Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict of interest as GHURA counsel. Smith is further alleged to have used Wong to conceal ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.