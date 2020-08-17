GHURA head proposes passenger quarantine facility at airport

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has offered to assist with the potential construction of a passenger quarantine facility at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport. GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said GHURA officials have had discussions with the Department of Public Health and Social Services to see if Public Health is interested in the concept.

"Basically, what it is, is the top 20 airports in the United States have a passenger quarantine facility that is (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) certified. We don't have one, unfortunately, and we are in the top 20 for international arrivals," Topasna said.

If Public Health is interested in building the facility at the airport, he said, GHURA does not mind taking the lead on providing technical assistance for the project.

"They like the idea, but, of course, it requires funding. They need to look at the CARES Act or (the Federal Emergency Management Agency), or any other funding sources to see what they can tap. GHURA can't use our funding but we certainly can provide some technical expertise," Topasna said.

During a GHURA board meeting Friday, during which he informed the board of the agency's talks with Public Health, Topasna said the airport's position is that space there is at a premium.

"At least pre-COVID, (the airport) never really felt the need to have a quarantine facility. I think with the pandemic and recent spike (in cases), there may be a change of mindset," he added.

Earlier proposal

This isn't the first time a passenger quarantine facility has been proposed, according to Topasna.

He said that when he served as a special assistant to Gov. Eddie Calvo, he applied for a grant to build a passenger quarantine facility but the proposal was not accepted.

Topasna said he sent emails to that administration's chief of staff and the airport leadership in 2013, but no one acted on it.

"It just never got any traction, and here we are with the pandemic and we don't have a passenger quarantine facility," Topasna said.