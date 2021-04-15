The federal trial of former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney Mark Smith and his friend Glenn Wong is set to begin May 25. However, health issues not related to COVID-19 could delay the trial.

Attorney Curtis Vandeveld spoke candidly about his health issues to District Court Judge Ramona Manglona. Vandeveld represents Wong.

"I feel fine now, but I don't know what will come out of my assessment from my cardiologist. And so I apprise parties once I am aware of what the circumstances are," said Vandeveld.

Manglona expressed concern for Vandeveld's health and toward ensuring Wong's attorney will be prepared by the time the trial begins.

Manglona's travel arrangements for the trial on Guam have been set.

"If other folks will be traveling like I, especially coming from the East Coast, in fairness, we need to give them advance notice," Manglona said.

A continued status conference is set for April 23.

Wong and Smith are charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with federally funded Section 8 housing rent payments. Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict as GHURA counsel, according to Post files.

The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

The first round in the case ended in a mistrial, and a motion to dismiss the indictment was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.