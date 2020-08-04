A federal trial for former Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority attorney Mark Smith and his friend, Glenn Wong, could be delayed several weeks due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.

Both appeared during a virtual hearing before Judge Ramona Manglona on Monday.

Defense attorney Michael Phillips, who represents Smith, and attorney Curtis Vandeveld, who represents Wong, both shared concerns of potential exposure to the virus if they were to move forward with having trial on Oct. 6.

Both asked that the trial date be delayed for at least eight weeks to determine if it is safe to proceed.

Smith and Wong waived their rights to a speedy trial.

Another status hearing is set for Aug. 28 in the District Court of Guam.

Wong and Smith were charged with wire fraud and money laundering in connection with federally funded Section 8 housing rent payments. Smith is accused of receiving housing payments through Wong, despite his conflict as GHURA counsel.

The case further alleges Smith used Wong, a flight attendant, to conceal Smith's ownership of rental properties being rented under the Section 8 program.

There was a first trial in this case that ended in mistrial. Smith attempted to have his indictment dismissed afterward but that was denied by the 9th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals.