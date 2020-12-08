A local charter school could have a new school campus in about a year and a half now that the local housing agency has received approval on a $12 million loan guarantee program.

"This project will be a first for GHURA, the region and insular areas of the United States since funding was made available to Guam," said Ray Topasna, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority executive director. Topasna recently came under fire from federal officials for providing "only part of the facts" when talking to local media about the program.

The Department of Housing and Urban Development approved GHURA's recent request to reissue Guam's Community Development Block Grant Section 108 Loan Guarantee Program authorization for the use of $12 million.

GHURA can now move forward with the loan it intends to extend to The Learning Institute to fund a portion of the development of the permanent campus for the iLearn Academy Charter School.

"We hope to break ground on the new school by the beginning of next year and complete construction within 18 months," Topasna said.

The iLearn Academy Charter School, which opened in 2015, has been providing science, technology, engineering and math, or S.T.E.M., focused learning to students in kindergarten through eighth grade.

The permanent campus will allow for the school to expand its capacity to 900 students. The permanent campus is planned for 2022.

CDBG Section 108 funding will assure that the public facility will benefit low- and moderate-income families from across the island, according to GHURA.

Missed deadline

In a four-page letter, dated Oct. 28, Mark A. Chandler, director of the Office of Community Planning and Development at HUD, pointed out that Guam missed the Sept. 20 deadline to submit documents to finalize and execute financing documents to close the guaranteed loan. Topasna's information to local media didn't include that information.

"You stated that GHURA faced challenges getting the iLearn Academy Charter School project approved for a CDBG Section 108 Loan Guarantee because Guam's elected officials opined that GHURA might be placed in receivership and might have a negative audit report," Chandler wrote.

"As a result, HUD's commitment to guarantee a $12,000,000 loan was terminated," Chandler wrote.

GHURA, on Sept. 21, submitted a request to reinstate the loan guarantee.

GHURA, under the Calvo administration, had agreed to commit Community Development Block Grant funds for the construction of a shopping mall, The Guam Daily Post files show. However, GHURA cancelled negotiations when they learned the developers couldn't fulfill the terms of the loan.