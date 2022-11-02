Thursday's approval of updated payment standards for Section 8 housing vouchers by the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board came with some discussion on the affordability of housing for working individuals and families and the role the military plays in contributing to rising prices.

Payment standards are based on fair market rent (FMR) values. The FMR represents the cost to rent a moderately-priced unit in the local housing market and is published annually by the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

For example, a one-bedroom unit on Guam has a fiscal year 2023 FMR of $1,199, while the 2023 FMR for a two-bedroom unit is $1,157. Payment standards are set between 90% and 110% of the FMR.

Housing voucher tenants must pay 30% of their monthly adjusted gross income for rent and utilities, and if the unit rent is greater than the payment standard, the tenant is required to pay the additional amount.

For Guam, the GHURA board set standards for one-bedroom to six-bedroom units at 105% of the local FMR.

"In consideration of the FY2023 Section 8 Housing Choice Voucher Program budget, the increased fuel charges added to the cost of utilities and the average going rates for rent in the private rental market, the proposed payment standards schedules are set between 100% to 105%; and not more than 115% for reasonable accommodations for persons with disabilities," Thursday's board resolution stated.

One board member expressed concern about people who don't qualify for Section 8 assistance and their ability to afford housing considering the updated payment standards and the already high FMR.

"Here's the thing, if we don't stay competitive, our families will be returning our vouchers. And that was what happened in 2019 that resulted in us doing a study because we were being edged out by the military and other high renters," Norma San Nicolas, the GHURA Section 8 administer, said in response.

"So, in order for our families to secure housing, we need to be competitive with the rental rates that are out in the private market," San Nicolas added.

The 2019 study determined that Guam homebuyers and renters faced significant price hikes over the years. Among the factors examined was the buying power from military households.

"The Overseas Housing Allowance (OHA), a monthly stipend provided to military servicemen stationed in Guam, is high enough to support military housing choices in the upper end of the rental market, and therefore to influence rental prices island wide," the GHURA needs assessment stated.

While preferences differ with on-base or off-base housing depending on whether military personnel are unaccompanied or have families, it was likely both would seek housing off-base, and military population growth with the buildup was expected to impact the local market, particularly rentals, both in terms of demand and price, the study stated.

The GHURA board authorized a rental increase following that study.

San Nicolas said Thursday that if GHURA does not keep up with prices, "the military again will be edging us out, or at least our families will not be able to rent."

Section 8 assists individuals and families at 50% of area median income and below, GHURA Chief Planner Katherine Taitano said at Thursday's board meeting. The agency has other programs to assist folks at somewhat higher incomes, but the "larger picture" involves the working class, she added.

"Those that would not otherwise need GHURA assistance, are the ones having a hard time right now. Well, they're all having a hard time. But the bigger question governmentwide is going to be how to help these folks from slipping between the gap," Taitano said, adding that it is a multipronged approach to address everyone needing assistance.

GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli said "gap families" were discussed in a housing symposium held about in April. All stakeholders recognized that without housing subsidies from GHURA or military assistance, finding housing would be challenging on Guam.

About six months ago, GHURA was included in housing discussions with the military and other government agencies, and they are waiting for the next meeting to take place, Napoli added.

"So, GHURA is at the table to help talk about the housing affordability crisis, and how the military impacts the crisis, and how we can try to work around it," Napoli said.

GHURA Deputy Director Fernando Esteves said Thursday that the liaison for Joint Region Marianas was off island but that they should be back this week, and that they should be meeting Thursday or Friday this week. However, The Guam Daily Post has not been able to confirm when the meeting will happen.

"One of the main things that we're pushing for is, since the 2010 programmatic agreement, they knew this would happen. And up to now, there have been no plans and they ... have been decided they were going to be nearly entirely dependent on the local markets to address the housing issue, which may not to be the best way forward for our community," Esteves said Thursday.

"Typically, they would 80%, 20%. Maybe 20% military and 80% local (housing). Unfortunately, Guam needs specific analysis, because we have very unique housing. There's only so many places to build, only so much land available," he added.