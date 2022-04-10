The shortage of social workers, transportation issues, and finding appropriate dwellings are several key challenges Guam’s elderly and individuals with disabilities have in finding housing and keeping it.

“GHURA really has tried their best to house many individuals. Especially the very vulnerable populations such as the elderly and those with disabilities," said Elizabeth Napoli, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Agency acting director. “It's easier for us to house people that apply for the programs and do become eligible but having them remain housed is the challenge. Because many times they are not receiving the support services that they need in order to remain housed.”

Social programs are crucial to helping vulnerable populations. However, Napoli has been fielding calls from elderly and individuals with disabilities in need of services as there are only 10 social workers to handle cases.

“There’s a shortage of social workers needed for case management,” Napoli said. “We really need that kind of support service. Otherwise housing is really not going to make a difference for them. They’ll be housed and then out again, because they need those services in order to remain housed.”

Michelle Perez, deputy director of the Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, echoed Napoli’s concern.

“It's more about case management and the challenge that DISID has is finding social workers that has been talked about … with regards to trying to get people to case manage these individuals with disabilities to stay housed and continue to get services,” Perez said.

The challenges in housing elderly and individuals with disabilities were among the topics discussed during the 2022 Guam Housing Symposium hosted by the University of Guam and the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority on Tuesday.

Ginger Porter, an advocate for persons with disabilities and former member of the Guam Regional Transit Authority board, said the lack of support for individuals with disabilities is also seen at home.

“Our local traditional families are not what they were when I first came to Guam in 1970,” Porter said, noting that fewer people are able to stay home to care for elderly or family members with disabilities.

She added, however, that “some of the conditions in which they live in ... are not conducive to the physical needs of some of the individuals who have developmental disabilities.”

“It's a very complex issue,” she said.

Porter also pointed out a gap in government support services. When an individual with a developmental disability ages out of the school system they lose the support of therapists and counselors. Support services may resume when the individual becomes a senior citizen.

“It is assumed that people within those middle ages are a part of the working population … but they still face problems in employment,” Porter stated.

“They face discrimination in the hiring process, even though it may not be stated and it is because they operate differently. Some of them look differently. Some of them have different kinds of styles that they can work.

“If it's good jobs, they’re at the bottom of the economic compensation and often full employment is not an option for some of them. Full employment is not an option, but part time is,” Porter said.

She raised similar concerns regarding a lack homes that are accessible by people who use wheelchairs, walkers or aren’t able to navigate steps or uneven surfaces.

"It took me five months to locate accessible housing for some of my former students,” she said, noting the challenge was finding a house that had bathroom doorways at least 28-inches wide to accommodate a wheelchair.

“Wheelchairs require more space. … We went through all (houses on GHURA’s) list and could not find anything accessible.”

She said years ago, they might find a house that accommodated the needs of disabled individuals but even back then, prices were restrictive.

“If you found something affordable then it was on the second floor,” she said. “I went on the open market to look for apartments that could be shared at the cost of $700-900 a month. You know those numbers don’t exist today.”