GHURA leasing placed on hold

Leasing applications under the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority are currently on hold, according to GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna.

"The lease efforts are temporarily suspended. We are still responding to emergencies and life-threatening situations with respect to public housing," Topasna said Thursday.

When the suspension will end depends on the COVID-19 situation, and will last "as long as the governor has the government of Guam on suspension."

"There are a lot of guidelines that the (U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) has provided to us and it's very clear that evictions are not going to be tolerated and we will not be evicting anyone in public housing," he said.

Those leasing under private landlords with or without Section 8 vouchers also cannot be evicted as both the U.S. president and the governor of Guam have issued directives banning evictions for the time being.

"The latest guidance from the president was a 120-day moratorium on evictions, so no one really has to worry about being evicted," Topasna said.

No evictions means housing options are limited.

"If we are not able to evict anyone, we would not likely be able to place families because there won't be vacancies," Topasna said.

GHURA did make Section 8 payments to all landlords on April 1, and Topasna said when the directive on eviction ends, tenants who had a change in income will not be facing full back payment of rent.

"The way it works is if they lose their jobs or their hours are reduced, then their hours have to be adjusted. So say, for example, someone lost their job on April 1. For the month of April, the landlord would have to make that adjustment. I know there is a lot of fear out there that they will have to pay it back, but they will have to pay it back at that reduced rate ... that is HUD rules," he said.

Only a "handful" of leasing applications are in limbo at GHURA, due to an "aggressive effort" before the crisis to house families under the current administration, he said.

"HUD actually threatened to recapture $2.7 million because the previous administration had failed to spend down for two consecutive years about that amount," Topansa said. "We went from having a lot of Section 8 vouchers that were not tied to units to having very few."

Currently 2,582 Section 8 vouchers are made available to Guam through the program. GHURA has leased housing units for more than 96% of the vouchers, according to Topansa.

The need for the Section 8 program is expected to increase due to the COVID-19 pandemic and its impact to the economy.

"This is a nationwide problem. I am guessing every community is going to be asking for more vouchers and we will do the same. I anticipate there are going to be a lot of requests throughout the nation for additional vouchers and even more public housing units," he said.

Construction of housing under the low-income housing tax credit program is expected to continue as construction of housing and infrastructure is exempt for the closure of nonessential businesses.

"Everything should be continuing, just at maybe a slower pace," he said.

The emergency contact number for those leasing with GHURA is 646-5731.