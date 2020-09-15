Three days after the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority board approved a 4% salary adjustment for the agency's top two officials, Executive Director Ray Topasna said it's not GHURA's intention to proceed with the salary adjustments "during these difficult times."

GHURA documents show Topasna and Deputy Director Elizabeth Napoli's salary increases were approved on Friday are retroactive to Jan. 11 and Jan. 14, respectively.

Sen. James Moylan asked Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero to request that the GHURA board immediately rescind its decision to increase the salaries of its directors.

The senator also asked the governor to issue an executive order prohibiting salary increments, including retroactive payments, during a state of public health emergency.

Guam is under the highest state of COVID-19 pandemic readiness and is under a stay-at-home, or lockdown, order.

"We have not processed any salary adjustments for myself nor the deputy director," Topasna said on Monday. "We simply put forward for board ratification the adjustments as this was a concern raised in the ongoing audit, of unclassified personnel, by the Office of Public Accountability. It was never our intention to proceed with the adjustments during these difficult times."

GHURA documents show Topasna's adjusted salary is $159,498 a year, a $6,019 bump from his prior pay of $153,479.

Napoli's adjusted salary is $111,244 a year, a $4,259 increase from $106,985, GHURA documents show.

Friday's approval of the salary adjustment by the GHURA board came three months after they gave Topasna and Napoli an overall "highly satisfactory" performance rating, which the agency's officials said comes with a salary adjustment.

Topasna said OPA is currently auditing GHURA's unclassified personnel, similar to audits done at the Port Authority of Guam, Guam Waterworks Authority and Guam Power Authority.

"GHURA's audit (is) to be released in less than two weeks. In order to address some of the concerns raised by OPA, we proceeded to have (the) board ratify adjustments. It was never stated at the board meeting that we intended to process the adjustments during this difficult period," Topasna said.

At the GHURA board meeting, no board member questioned or raised any objection about the salary adjustments that are part of the personnel action process related to the executive management performance evaluation.

Moylan, in his letter to the governor, said what the GHURA board recently approved is neither urgent nor appropriate at this time.

"I am certain that neither the executive director or the assistant executive director of GHURA will consider their compensation package prior to the increments as being unreasonable or deem themselves as underpaid," Moylan wrote.