The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has exhausted its wait list for the project-based voucher program for elderly families and is again accepting pre-applications from Dec. 6 through Jan. 31, 2022.

Unlike the Section 8 tenant-based program, which follows the individual program beneficiaries to wherever they can reside, rental assistance under the project-based program is attached to specific units.

In this case, that's the Summer Town Estates in Dededo. The family's rental share is usually 30% of their household's adjusted gross income.

But Norma San Nicolas, the Section 8 administrator at GHURA, said it is possible to fully subsidize rental costs when in the program.

"It's normally anywhere between 70% to 100%. When I say 100%, sometimes the families, for instance, they have very minimal income. And their 30% is based on their adjusted income ... And then we also provide utility assistance. Usually, when we apply that, it offsets their share of the rent," San Nicolas said. "Sometimes it zeros out and they don't have a share."

To apply for the program, the applicant must be at least 62 years old and their household must have at least one family member who is either a U.S. citizen or an eligible immigrant. The household income must also not exceed set income limits.

For a one-person household, the annual income limit is $23,900. For a two-person household, it is $27,300. A family of three cannot exceed $30,700 annually, while a family of four cannot make more than $34,100.

The program subsidizes 112 one-bedroom and two-bedroom units at Summer Town Estates. There were only about three units still vacant at the housing complex as of Tuesday, so all other applicants who don't get into a housing unit but are eligible for the program will be placed on the next wait list.

San Nicolas said turnover for the units sometimes goes slowly but goes quickly most of the time. There's a number of reasons why people leave the units, she added.

"Some families, after the year, they don't want to renew. Because they're elderly, sometimes their families will ask them to move in with them. Sometimes even in the middle of their lease they move out," she said.

Application selections are done on a first-come, first-served basis. However, U.S. citizens take priority due to federal law, San Nicolas said. This is why the wait list is closed after a certain time. If the application period was not closed, then non-U.S. citizens may continue to fall back to the end of the list and never receive housing, she said.

"We're encouraging elderly families, if they need a unit, to please apply," San Nicolas said.

GHURA is only accepting online applications for the program, which can be accessed through the GHURA website.

Those without internet access may apply at the Summer Town Estates Community Center, which is located in Dededo, near Wettengel Elementary School and Lada Mart, or at the GHURA main office in Sinajana.

For more information, contact Jeanny Ong at 671-486-5020 or at www.giffi.net, or Section 8 Housing Specialist Supervisor Rosie Francisco at 671-475-1338 or at rfrancisco@ghura.org.