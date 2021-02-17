GHURA plans to turn old Talofofo cottage homes into drug recovery center

A drug rehabilitation center for men could open in what used to be the Department of Youth Affairs' Talofofo cottage homes, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said.

The plan to convert the old DYA facility, vacant since around 2016, has been under discussion between GHURA and the office of Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio, Topasna said.

If the plan moves forward, the rehabilitation facility for men will be under the purview of the Guam Behavioral Health and Wellness Center.

"The plan is to have either the governor's office identify funding to proceed with the rehabilitation of this facility, or to apply for Community Development Block Grant in the next cycle. We're waiting for direction from the governor's office," Topasna told the board, led by Chairman Sabino Flores.

In the meantime, GHURA is providing technical assistance on the plan.

GHURA also said the construction of a drug treatment center for women in Tiyan can finally begin soon after the contractor is able to secure foreign labor under the federal H-2B visa program.

"Inland Builders had run into some labor issues when COVID-19 hit their office," GHURA architecture and engineering manager Sonny Perez said.

An amended notice to proceed for the Salvation Army's residential treatment center for women will be issued and a groundbreaking can be held soon, GHURA said.

It's not only the drug treatment center for women that has seen a delay due to the lack of workers, Perez said.

The Umatac baseball field project, which started in 2017, is at about 60%.

"They lost their labor and some labor workers didn't want to come back," Perez said, and it may have been because the workers would rather get their money from the federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance program.

He said the Inarajan basketball project is still in the permitting stages, while the Mongmong-Toto-Maite basketball court and community center renovation will be put out to bid shortly.

Perez said other villages also indicated wanting to have the same arts center that Sinajana is now building.

The estimated $660,000 Sinajana Arts Hall construction, funded by a 2019 grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, is expected to be completed by October, he said.

The deadline for submitting architectural and engineering design for a new Guam Fire Department facility had to be extended, Perez said.

That's because of an additional scope of work that GFD requested for its Emergency 911 facility. GFD is seeking funding from the governor's office.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero is waiting for the Legislature's action on a bill seeking to appropriate $3.9 million that was repaid to the Emergency 911 Fund so that GFD can upgrade its aging 911 call system.

Salary increments

Topasna also asked the GHURA board to hold off discussion on a proposed board resolution directing the processing of salary increments for eligible employees whose anniversary waiting period falls at a minimum of six months during the COVID-19 pandemic modified operations.

The proposed resolution says this action is not retroactive on the pay for performance differentials.

Topasna made the request to postpone the matter "until management has had more time to discuss this issue with our human resources department as well as the administration."

He said most of GHURA's 100-plus employees will be covered by the salary increments.