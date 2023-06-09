The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority announced it will be extending lease terminations and waiving late fees for all rent and mortgage payments through the end of this month.

"We are not terminating any families because we don't want to displace them for the entire month of June,” Elizabeth Napoli, GHURA executive director, told The Guam Daily Post.

She acknowledged the recovery from Typhoon Mawar has exacerbated existing challenges in the housing market.

“We know that people really have a hard time. We have some clients that have been searching for months for affordable rentals because the inventory is just not there. We really have a nationwide problem for affordable housing and it's really a crisis.”

The announcement will benefit approximately 15,000 families the agency services.

Napoli reported in the aftermath of Typhoon Mawar that personnel have arranged appointments and conducted on-site visits to assist affected families and assess damaged properties.

However, due to housing units not having either power or water, the agency announced its Asset Management Property Sites, commonly referred to as AMPS, Nos. 1, 2 and 3, will remain closed.

Additionally, GHURA encourages families who were displaced and are currently enrolled in the Section 8 and Public Housing programs to call 671-475-1330, or visit the agency’s main office located in Sinajana, for more information on the potential assistance that may be available to eligible tenants.

GHURA’s main office and Guma Trankilidat are now open from from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

For more information about GHURA services, visit www.ghura.org.