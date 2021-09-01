The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority has received the quote for flood insurance needed to proceed with a second temporary homeless shelter in Tamuning, according to GHURA Executive Director Ray Topansa.

The quote was expected in early August. The process to open a second temporary homeless shelter saw multiple delays due to flood zone requirements. Topasna said the quote has been sent to the governor's office.

The General Services Agency is expected to process the matter shortly.

GovGuam has offered to pay for the flood insurance, as that isn't covered by the grant that would otherwise pay for the facility and its management. The quote is below $6,000 for a year, according to Topasna.

There was one concern that in the event of a flood, the insurance coverage payee will be the property owner. GovGuam may want to be included as a payee because of liability issues, Topasna said.

The second shelter and management of the facility are estimated to have a one-time cost of $1.6 million for one year, to be funded under an Emergency Solutions Grant from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

Tamuning Plaza Hotel will become the second temporary homeless shelter on the island.

The first temporary shelter at Global Dorm in Maite has been operating for more than a year now, and the facility has seen waitlists of people wanting to get inside.