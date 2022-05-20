External auditors have given the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority clean opinions of all but one of its federally funded programs.

The results of evaluating the agency’s financial statements and federal programs were released by the Office of Public Accountability this month.

“Independent auditors, Deloitte & Touche, LLP, rendered an unmodified (clean) opinion on GHURA’s FY 2021 financial statements. However, GHURA received a qualified opinion on the Community Development Block Grant Cluster, a major federal program,” the OPA noted. “All other major federal programs received an unmodified opinion.”

$35,000 in questioned costs

GHURA did not earn a clean opinion for the program, according to the OPA, because employees managing the grant cluster did not comply “with requirements for program income and reporting,” resulting in $35,000 in questioned costs.

“Except for this noncompliance, GHURA complied, in all material respects, with the types of compliance requirements that could have a direct and material effect on the Community Development Block Grant Cluster for FY 2021,” the OPA stated.

More grants from HUD

The housing agency saw its revenue rise by $6.1 million last year, mainly due to an increase in operating grants from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development. Operating expenses increased by $4.1 million compared to 2020. GHURA’s largest expense, its Housing Assistance Payments program, rose by $5.5 million from the prior year, while repairs and maintenance costs decreased by about 30% from the prior year.

“Salaries and wages of $4.9 million, employee benefits of $2.5 million, retiree healthcare cost and other pension benefits of $1.4 million, and other administrative expenses of $1.9 million are GHURA’s other major expenses,” the OPA detailed.

In order to correct identified deficiencies auditors are recommending:

• GHURA develop and implement controls for the timely preparation and reconciliation of the Schedule of Expenditures of Federal Awards, and train its accounting personnel about SEFA Uniform Guidance requirements.

• Examine underlying accounting records to determine the accuracy and completeness of reported data, and verify that available program income has been exhausted prior to drawing entitlement grant funds.

• Coordinate with HUD and prioritize the resolution of their rejections.

Last fiscal year, GHURA was responsible for 20 direct programs that spent a total of $58.6 million in federal funds, according to the OPA. These include Section 8 vouchers, home investment partnerships and loan guarantees.

(Daily Post Staff)