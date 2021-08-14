GHURA still waiting on insurance quote for second shelter

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is still waiting for a quote for flood insurance, which is needed to proceed with opening a second temporary homeless shelter.

The quote was expected last week Friday. GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said the agency had followed up multiple times but are still without confirmation.

The matter is now essentially a waiting game as families fall in line to enter the first temporary shelter, the Global Dorm in Maite, which has operated for more than a year now.

The second shelter has gone through multiple delays. GHURA officials initially hoped that it would be operational by the end of May at the earliest.

Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio, chairman of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homelessness Programs, aired some frustration with the delays during a meeting earlier in the month.

The lieutenant governor said he'd be the first to say that the project is not moving at a pace he would like or expect, but he understands there are matters out of their control.

The potential second shelter is in a designated flood zone. An elevation certificate and survey was completed, though it was a challenge because few companies perform the service on Guam. That leaves the insurance.

GovGuam has offered to pay for the flood insurance, as that isn't covered by the grant that would otherwise pay for the facility and its management.

Funding for the insurance may come from the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention or from the Office of the Governor in general, according to Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's spokeswoman.

Topasna said he will provide the insurance quote to Adelup immediately once it's received.

"Once payment is made, GHURA can finalize environmental record and proceed with the award," he added.