Guam would need nearly 10,000 housing units over the next five years to meet pent-up demand, keep up with household growth and accommodate the homeless, according to the Guam Housing Study and Needs Assessment.

Consultants Jim Dannemiller and Faith Rex presented the highlights of the assessment to Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority commissioners Friday afternoon. The information in the assessment came from already available records and a 2019 Guam Housing Demand Survey.

The purpose of the assessment is to help guide housing policy.

Of the thousands of homes needed, 490 would be for homeless people entering housing.

"We know there's more than that. There's certain special needs groups. Kids moving out of foster care and people coming out of prisons or long-term care facilities. But there's not enough information for us to look at," Dannemiller said.

The consultants also organized the unit needs based on income classifications from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

But just because the survey shows a need for a certain number and type of units, that doesn't mean that is what GHURA should produce, according to Dannemiller. How GHURA tackles a need may be different, he added.

By far, the most unit needs come from households making less than 30% of the area median income, at 3,401. Of that number, 1,141 said they would like to own a single-family home.

"I don't think that's possible," Dannemiller said. "We can't build units like that in anyplace that I've ever been. So what do we do? The one next to it is 325 units for people making less than 50% of median. I don't think you can buy an ownership, fulfill an ownership here for less than that."

The likelihood is those making less than 30% of the median income will live where they can, such as rental units and public housing, he added.

The assessment also provides recommendations for the short, medium and long term.

In the short to medium term, there should be:

• a focus on funding public housing,

• an increase in units made available through rehabilitation and regulation,

• a minimizing of fees and assessments, and

• a strengthening of Section 8 assistance.

The long term requires a comprehensive affordable housing plan, which goes beyond just GHURA, Rex said.

This includes coordinating with other government of Guam agencies and maintaining a reliable database.

As Dannemiller said at the onset of the presentation, "I don't think anyone knows how many housings there are on Guam today."

There also needs to be a dedicated, sustainable funding source, according to Rex.

"For Guam that would probably mean increasing property taxes and then dedicating a portion of that," she said.

Longer-term actions also need minimizing of infrastructure costs, building for special needs and consideration of new materials and placement of public housing.