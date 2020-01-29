The executive director of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority supports the concept of building a northern homeless shelter.

In a press release, Executive Director Ray Topasna comments on media reports that “have been highly critical of the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s plans to shift the use of the Hessler Street facility from a nighttime homeless shelter to a ‘One Stop’ location for a number of critical government functions.” Topasna was referring to the old Legislature building.

GHURA “fully supports the administration’s intent,” the press release states, noting that “GHURA was instrumental in the development of a draft application by the governor’s office for a northern homeless shelter.”

Guma San Jose, a homeless shelter in Dededo run by Catholic Social Service in partnership with the Department of Public Health and Social Services, can accommodate about two dozen individuals.

The old Legislature building was slated to be an evening shelter for homeless families and individuals in Hagåtña, with some government offices for those agencies that could provide housing, public health and other assistance.

Last year, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero wrote to the federal government to remove the homeless component in the use of the building, which is being purchased and renovated with a $2.5 million Department of Interior grant, and additional funds for the land lease.

Once renovations are completed the building will house the Veterans Affairs Office, Department of Labor American Job Center offices, Department of Integrated Services for Individuals with Disabilities, Guam Developmental Disabilities Council, the Hagåtña Restoration and Redevelopment Authority and the Guam Ethics Commission.

Topasna said a building isn’t enough to help the homeless.

“What we need to focus on is not only to shelter those in need, but the lack of support services needed to assist the homeless to get back to a state of being able to successfully be housed and sustain themselves,” he stated. “The critical government services now being proposed at the Hessler Street facility would serve this purpose.”

According to the press release, the proposal submitted by a “previous administration to the Department of Interior focused on assisting those displaced by Typhoon Mangkhut (and eventually pivoting to assist our general homeless population), the revised proposal focuses on the current homeless population (with the added capacity to assist those displaced by future natural disasters).”

“Traditionally, there are more families displaced after storms in the northern part of Guam more so than central. Hence, a northern shelter would seem more practical to provide immediate shelter to the displaced as well as the homeless,” Topasna states in the release. “GHURA was not consulted when the initial proposal was submitted to DOI. This proposal in my professional opinion was not sustainable without long-term permanent operational funding identified. There was little discussion of who or how the operation would be funded moving forward,” Topasna stated.

According to Guam law, GHURA’s mission is to “promote the health, safety and welfare of Guam’s people by the elimination of slum and blight conditions, by the orderly redevelopment and renewal of communities, by proper planning of community development and by provision of safe, decent and sanitary dwellings for low to moderate-income families, through all available federal and local governmental programs and through encouragement of Guam’s private enterprises to participate in the common task of improving our island community, while upholding family values."