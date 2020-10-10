GHURA takes lead in building new Olympic-size pool

Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna on Friday told the board that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero tapped GHURA to play a lead role in the development of a new Olympic-size swimming pool.

Guam currently does not have an operating public swimming pool that athletes can use to prepare for the Olympic Games.

The Hagåtña public swimming pool is a 50-year-old Olympic-size pool that government officials and sports enthusiasts said was built on a swamp and is sinking.

"This is not a GHURA project, but the governor asked us to play a very, basically, play a lead role primarily because we built the last pool in Dededo," Topasna said. "So we’ll be making a final presentation to the governor to get her blessing before we proceed."

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's press secretary, on Friday said "GHURA's role is through the Community Development Block Grant," which Guam has used to build fire stations, police precincts, and the Dededo Sports Complex that includes a pool.

Topasna said GHURA is part of a planning committee "but does have the expertise to take the lead."

"This will be decided by committee once we get direction from the governor," he said.

Topasna said he met with the Guam Economic Development Authority on Thursday on the pool project.

Cost, location

At Friday's GHURA board meeting via Zoom, Topasna said he's waiting for the governor's "commitment to fund" the project.

Once funding is identified, he said, then GHURA can easily put together bid specifications for architectural and engineering design work.

Topasna said he's going to ask the governor for interim funding to at least proceed with the architectural and engineering design.

"And then while we’re designing it, we’re hoping the governor can find the funding to build this for construction so we can ultimately build this Olympic-size swimming pool which is desperately needed since the Hagåtña location closed down many months ago," Topasna told the board.

Topasna said he can't disclose the new pool's location until the governor approves it.

Besides the now inoperable Hagåtña pool, Guam also has the decades-old Southern High School pool that officials had said was neglected immediately after the 1999 South Pacific Games.

The Dededo swimming pool is also currently closed for renovations.

Solar panels

GHURA is also working on placing solar panels at Guma Trankilidat, Topasna said, and the request for proposals is about ready to be put out.

Topasna said GHURA is paying the utility bills of 49 residents at the elderly living facility, and the agency is hoping that by pursuing the use of renewable energy, the agency will be able to save on costs in the long term.