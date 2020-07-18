GHURA to partner with GHC on program for mortgage relief

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will award funds received through the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security Act in the next few days, according to a press release sent to media on Friday.

“GHURA will be awarding some of these funds to experienced nonprofit organizations to assist low- to moderate-income families who have been adversely affected by COVID-19 with their rental and/or mortgage payments,” GHURA stated in the release.

The authority will partner with the Guam Housing Corp. on a Mortgage Relief Program to pay up to three months of mortgage payments for income-qualified families. GHURA has also partnered with two nonprofit organizations to help low- and moderate-income renters catch up with their rent and to assist homeless individuals and family. The housing authority will also be contracting nonprofits to provide job training and workshops to those recently unemployed due to the pandemic.

The details of the rent relief and mortgage assistance programs – including who can apply, what income thresholds will be considered and what documents will be needed to apply – were not available as of press time.

"I can’t get into too much detail because (the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development) must approve first. We don’t anticipate any issues," stated GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna.

Del. Michael San Nicolas sent a letter to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero this week imploring the local government to stand up programs for rent and mortgage relief using CARES Act funding.

“While GHURA appreciates all the efforts of the congressman, we must continue to remind him that we still must follow strict federal guidelines on how these funds are to be expended. Appropriating the money is the easy part. Ensuring that we follow all federal mandates and end up with a clean audit is where the real work lies,” Topasna stated in Friday’s release.