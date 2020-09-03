GHURA to pursue $83K rent reimbursement from landlord

A 3-year-old issue involving the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's payment of $83,568 to a Section 8 landlord has resurfaced at a time when the landlord's son is seeking reelection.

The issue stems from rent GHURA paid to Miguel San Nicolas, under a lease agreement in October 2013. The lease continued through 2017 when it was terminated because the elder San Nicolas' son Michael San Nicolas, was a local senator at the time, and the elected position created a conflict of interest.

The U.S. Housing and Urban Development in 2017 wrote a letter to GHURA stating it could not waive the conflict-of-interest issue. HUD wanted GHURA to repay the money and GHURA, in turn, now wants the delegate's father to repay that amount so GHURA can reimburse the federal agency.

A Guam attorney general's opinion issued Monday states GHURA is liable to reimburse HUD for excess payments. In turn, GHURA may also recover over-payments from the landlord, the opinion stated.

Sen. Joe San Agustin had asked the Guam attorney general on July 30 if the repayment should be pursued.

GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna said Wednesday he has instructed the agency's legal counsel to explore options to recover the $83,568.

The last time GHURA wrote to HUD about the matter was in 2019.

GHURA staff had acknowledged that a conflict of interest exists, but the issue was not brought up to GHURA management immediately.

In a December 2019 letter, Topasna stated that the agency's staff did not know a conflict existed prior to the contract's execution in 2013.

In his 2019 letter to HUD, Topasna acknowledged the incident was "a genuine oversight" on GHURA staff's part, and it was immediately corrected as soon as it was discovered.

"We literally have hundreds of landlords and perhaps a few dozen with the same last name. We didn’t know of the relationship for quite some time until someone alerted us," Topasna responded to a Post inquiry about the 2019 letter.

"The obligation was on both the senator and the landlord to disclose. We acknowledge that perhaps we need to be more vigilant. Nonetheless, the funds must be recovered."