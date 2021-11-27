GHURA to review regulations related to expenditures

The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority will be performing a comprehensive review of all laws and regulations that govern its expenditures, as well as policies, procedures and controls that it operates under, in order to "attain the highest level of compliance" with federal requirements, the agency stated in a press release.

The release follows a recent opinion from the Office of the Attorney General that essentially stated no retroactive pay raises are allowed for unclassified GovGuam employees or officers unless specifically authorized by law. The opinion was issued at the request of Public Auditor Benjamin Cruz, who asked the AG last year to review GHURA's pay adjustments for unclassified employees.

"GHURA very much respects the AG’s authority to ensure adherence to our laws," the agency stated, adding that the housing authority "is a one-of-a-kind agency, created through the Organic Act, and we commit to ensuring proper stewardship and the highest standards for its public housing, urban renewal, and community development mission."

"We are fully federally funded and highly regulated and are expected to achieve nothing less," GHURA continued. "We also very much respect the Office of Public Accountability and its utmost efforts to ensure fiscal responsibility and transparency."

The agency also noted that it had suspended salary increments for its executive director and deputy director for calendar years 2020 and 2021 because of concerns expressed by the OPA and because it knew the AG was working on an opinion.

But while GHURA stated that it respected local laws that specifically applied to the agency, it said it also is required to ensure that those laws do not conflict with federal laws that govern its expenditures in pursuit of its mission.

"This is the balance we strive to achieve," GHURA stated, adding that it would review all applicable regulations on expenses.

In July 2019, GHURA approved supplemental expenditures for the procurement of vehicles and equipment, increases in payments to Section 8 landlords, and increases in pay for staff. The agency stated that it was made aware by visiting officials from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development that there was a risk to its funding levels and it believed that the supplemental expenditures were necessary to avoid a permanent decrease in funding.

"These supplemental expenditures, therefore, were critical to our mission, so we tasked our staff with planning for and programming them. We are proud to now say that, because of their efforts, we were able to avoid permanently decreased funding levels," the agency stated.

GHURA will remain committed to proper stewardship over federal dollars, compliance with local law, fiscal responsibility and transparency, the agency concluded.