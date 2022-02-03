The Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority is working with the University of Guam to develop an Affordable Housing Strategic Plan and launch GHURA’s rebranding campaign.

Specifically, the housing agency has partnered with UOG’s Regional Center for Public Policy and students of the Master of Public Administration program, according to the press release.

GHURA officials said they made an offer to the MPA program to take on a project that may help shape their future by participating in the development of public policy as it relates to affordable housing. The students would have vested interest in this project as most would end up being the future homeowners of Guam, according to the release.

The finished products will be unveiled at UOG’s 2022 Conference on Island Sustainability scheduled for April, the release states. Creating successful partnerships to improve access to suitable affordable housing and homelessness prevention has been top priorities for the Leon Guerrero/Tenorio Administration.

“I am a firm believer that great leadership is a combination of inherent and learned skills. Some of us come into this world as natural born-leaders while others may have the qualities that require just a little bit of guidance. This is a great opportunity for current public servants to help mold the future leaders of this government,” said GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna.

“Partnerships like this must be mutually beneficial. As such, GHURA will receive a quality strategic plan involving input from all stakeholders, both public and private sectors, and the MPA students shall participate in a process that will help guide elected officials charged with formulating policy. We have a lot of brilliant minds on our island.....we just need to collaborate.”

