Members of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's board wrote off $19,037.69 in former tenants' rental arrears and other debts deemed unrecoverable as of June 30.

Most or $9,000-plus is from delinquent accounts of former low-rent housing tenants in the Inarajan, Talofofo and Yona areas.

The rest were from three other housing areas in central, northern and southern villages.

Lucele Leon Guerrero, GHURA controller, said the latest amount of write-offs marks a 35.8% decline from the last write-off of $29,662.89 as of Aug. 31, 2019.

Nearly half of the latest write-offs are for unpaid cleaning charges, and the rest are for unpaid rent.

GHURA staff said tenants may have left items in the housing and the property manager had to clean them up.

"This is something that we do quite regularly. If we have too many outstanding balances, it affects the authority’s financial performance," GHURA Executive Director Ray Topasna told the board during an Aug. 28 meeting.

The former tenants with delinquent accounts were not responding to GHURA's efforts to collect.

The property site managers recommended that the outstanding balances be written off and forwarded to the Department of Revenue and Taxation for collection.

At the Aug. 28 meeting, the GHURA board also approved: