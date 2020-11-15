Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna on Friday told the GHURA board of commissioners that he "did not misinform" the community about a new Sinajana fire station and a $12 million loan for iLearn Academy Charter School.

Topasna, at the same time, told the board that Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero approved $1 million for the design of a new Olympic-size swimming pool to be built next to the existing Dededo pool.

At the GHURA board meeting Friday, Topasna addressed the U.S. Housing and Urban Development's Oct. 28 letter stating that Topasna "provided only part of the facts" when making public comments on challenges with federally funded projects.

"There is no intention to mislead or misinform the community," Topasna told the board.

Topasna said he responded to the media questions "as accurately as I could."

"Unfortunately some may feel that I should have told the whole story," he said. "If the questions posed to me were different perhaps I would have said a little bit more."

He said he was only asked about the status of the charter school project, and the questions had nothing to do with missed deadlines.

Mark Chandler, director of the Office of Community Planning and Development at HUD, wrote in a letter to Topasna that Guam missed the Sept. 20 deadline to submit the documentation necessary for the $12 million loan to proceed.

HUD, according to Chandler, had to terminate its commitment to guarantee the $12 million loan.

But he said GHURA's Sept. 21 request to reinstate the loan guarantee is being processed.

Topasna also said his position remains that "the Sinajana fire station to date is a hard sell for me as executive director of GHURA."

GHURA, he said, will not be responding to the HUD letter.

"I've formally notified HUD of my desire not to respond. The letter did not require a response," he said.

Swimming pool

Topasana and GHURA's Sonny Perez briefed the board about the planned 10-lane competitive pool that they said will replace the 50-year-old Hagåtña pool.

"The Hagåtña pool will not be able to reopen and right now we don't have an Olympic-size pool for our local swimmers to practice as they prepare for the Olympics. There's a lot of pressure on the administration and GEDA will take the lead role in the design and construction," he said.

Government officials and sports enthusiasts said the closed Hagåtña pool was built on a swamp and is sinking. The Dededo pool in the north, meanwhile, remains closed for repairs.

The governor's press secretary, Krystal Paco-San Agustin, said the long-term goal is to explore the construction of an Olympic-size pool but the "immediate task" is the repair of the pool at the Northern Sports complex.

"It’s my understanding that procurement for the necessary parts has been completed but we’re awaiting the issuance of a final purchase order," she said.

Rejected FOIA

Topasna also told the board that GHURA recently declined The Vigilance Committee's Freedom of Information Act request for him to release the names of two lawmakers that he said allegedly have conflicts of interest regarding the housing program.

The group called out Topasna on his lack of transparency.

"The bottom line is the information that was requested would involve or is connected to potential litigation so that's problematic for us at this point," Topasna said.