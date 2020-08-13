GIAA Administration Office closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

Another government office, this time the Guam International Airport Authority, is shutting down after an employee tested positive for COVID-19.

“We have been informed of a confirmed case of COVID-19 in the GIAA Administration office,” John M. Quinata, GIAA executive manager, stated in a press release.

“Although all employees have been diligent in complying with the wearing of facial coverings and practicing of social distancing in their work spaces, out of an abundance of caution, we will be temporarily closing our Administration Office until such time DPHSS contact tracing and investigation can take place and sanitization of the workspace is completed to ensure the safety and health of our employees.”

Quinata made assurances that the public, airlines and tenants that airport operations “will remain unaffected.”

Throughout this temporary closure of the Administration office, main phone lines will be answered and employees will continue to work remotely. All other division offices - accounting, engineering, operations, properties and facilities, aircraft rescue and fire fighting and airport police will continue their normal operations.”

The announcement follows news that the governor and lieutenant governor have contracted the respiratory illness. Additionally, an early morning press release from the Guam Legislature announced that one of their employees also tested positive for COVID-19, leading to the closure of the Guam Congress Building.