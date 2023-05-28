GIAA: Airport runway open for relief cargo

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport issued a Notice to Air Missions at 9 a.m. Saturday after a final inspection of the airfield and navigational aids, opening a runway for limited operations, the Guam International Airport Authority announced in a press release.

“At this time, the GIAA runway is open for humanitarian and essential cargo operations only, with prior permission being required. We had the first cargo flights coming in (Saturday) morning from Saipan, Rota, Kwajalein and Yap transporting military relief personnel, equipment and essential cargo,” said John Quinata, GIAA executive manager. “We anticipate the first relief flights will follow (Sunday), transporting (Federal Emergency Management Agency) and critical federal response workers coming to aid in the island’s recovery from Typhoon Mawar. For the initial relief flights, we will be working in close coordination with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Guam Customs and Quarantine for humanitarian personnel clearance.”

Passenger flights this week

The airport previously announced the anticipated resumption of commercial passenger services on Tuesday, May 30, which is aligned with the NOTAM issued. GIAA will be meeting with airlines on the plan of execution, the agency said.

“I want the public to know that employees of the GIAA, as well as those of airlines, tenants, vendors and contractors, have been working tirelessly around the clock to get the terminal ready for inbound and outbound passenger processing,” Quinata said. "Testing of all GIAA and federal regulatory technical systems and equipment required for safe and secure passenger processing is ongoing to ensure conformance with regulatory and security requirements."