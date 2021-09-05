The Guam International Airport Authority received three federal grants, totaling to more than $20 million, recently that will help maintain operations and continue with improvement projects.

The Federal Aviation Authority approved three grants:

• Airport Master Plan Update: $2.2 million

• Employee Retention Grant: $14.7 million

• Runway rehabilitation: $5.15 million

The employee retention grant, under the ARP, like previous pandemic-related grants before it, requires that GIAA maintain at least 90% of the number of individuals employed by the airport as of March 27, 2020.

GIAA, according to the grant awardee letter, may also use this grant to cover costs related to operations, personnel, cleaning, sanitization, janitorial services, combating the spread of pathogens at the airport, and debt service payments

The FAA Airport Improvement Program will be used to, among other things, help create a master plan for the airport to help guide its operations. This is something that’s critical, officials said, as the local government works to attract tourists and grow the economy even as the pandemic continues.

The funds for the Airport Improvement Program will be used for Phase 4 of the rehabilitation of runway 6L/24R, which is the primary runway for the airport. Approximately 95% of all runway operations are conducted on the runway. Elements of rehabilitation include, demolishing and replacing pavement and runway markings, as well as improving the subgrade.