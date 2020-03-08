The A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority has lost out on more than $1 million in anticipated revenues due to the growing flight and tourist cancellations caused by the COVID-19 scare.

A total of 235 flights have been cancelled between February and March, according to GIAA spokeswoman Rolenda Faasuamalie.

Landing fees for each flight cost about $5,000, which equates to about $1.175 million in losses for the airport.

The flight cancellations have spiked significantly in recent weeks. In mid-February, GIAA reported 67 Guam-bound flights had been canceled.

“Each passenger that has changed their plans and decided not to come in, we lose out on approximately $12 per passenger for various fees,” said GIAA Executive Manager Tom Ada.

As of Feb. 27, Guam Visitors Bureau statistics reported a total of 31,366 tourist cancellations, costing Guam's economy millions of dollars.

Those cancellation numbers mean the airport so far has lost out on about $376,392 in passenger facilitation fees and Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency service fees.

“That’s revenue the airport now won’t be getting,” Ada said.

The retail stores and food concessions at the airport are also being impacted.

“With less passengers, that’s less revenue they will be able to generate. All of these then will translate to having to reduce the operating budget, defer projects that we're looking at doing, and we have to operate on a leaner budget itself,” he added.

Ada said the airport will also have to hold off on moving forward with any capital improvement projects.

However, he said, the airport will not compromise security operations.

“Efficiency of the airport cannot be sacrificed. We still have to maintain as much customer convenience as we can,” he said. “We are positive we will be able to weather this out and get through it as we did with SARS.”

GIAA plans to install thermal scanners that will add an additional layer of safety and security.