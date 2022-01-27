The new international arrivals corridor at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority is now receiving passengers.

The first flight was Jin Air Flight 641 from Incheon, Korea on Jan. 25.

“We are excited to go live with this new routing for arriving passengers from foreign ports with the arrival of Jin Air Flight 164 at 2:40 p.m. Passengers will be welcomed in this new airy space with direct routing to (U.S. Customs and Border Protection)," said Executive Manager John M. Quinata.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Jan. 21. The project is the second largest in the history of the airport, according to a press release.

To carry out the project, the airport authority borrowed money on the bond market and sought Federal Aviation Administration grants.

The price tag of construction was just around $130 million, said Rolenda Lujan Faasuamalie, marketing administrator for the airport.

In 2005, the Transportation Security Agency required GIAA to separate screened and non-screened passengers. The corridor project commenced in July 2017 financed by 2013 General Revenue Bonds and FAA grants, according to a Jan. 25 release.

The new third-floor corridor sits above the concourse level of GIAA. Passengers arriving from foreign terminals will be guided directly to the new third floor by escalator and/or elevator and proceed to the U.S. Customs and Border Protection Hall, completely separated from the departing passengers, according to a release from GIAA.

This allows the airport to remove the temporary barriers in the concourse when shared by both arriving and departing passengers, and achieve the aesthetics of the original architecture without the dreary security walls fully lining the middle of the concourse, GIAA added in the release.

"Our departing passengers can now focus on retail and food and beverage concessions all throughout the second floor, with no more dividers to limit movement," Quinata said.

"We thank our investors, stakeholders, and the Guam community as we move forward with operations of the new IAC, and now welcome all visitors with a much improved, efficient, and secure arrival process.”