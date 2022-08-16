GIAA opens new $27.2M aircraft rescue and firefighting facility

The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority cut the ribbon on the much-anticipated Aircraft Rescue and Firefighting facility recently, according to a release from the agency.

The Federal Aviation Administration funded 90% of the $27.2 million investment from design to construction. The new station replaces the old crash barn, a holdover from the Naval Air Station that was constructed around the early 1960s.

John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager, explained that the airport is not just the main terminal building, runways and airfields. In the release, he highlighted the importance of safety and security to airport operations.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“And this new modern crash barn, and the fire fighting units servicing the airport is what allows us, GIAA, to operate a commercial airport supporting important passenger and cargo air services, linking Guam to the rest of the world,” stated Quinata.

The new ARFF facility is equipped with the latest technology and all the bells and whistles to enhance the airport’s response readiness. The state-of-the-art facility is a tangible reminder of the overall mission at the Guam International Airport, which is to “ensure the safety of the traveling public, maintain a superior and reliable level of service, and develop air linkages and facilities for the island's economic growth.”

The new facility design supports firefighters and their apparatus, poised to respond within three minutes to any incident on the airfield. Their presence and perpetual readiness is a requirement for all airport operations that provide passenger and cargo services to Guam.