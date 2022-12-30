GIAA projects slight drop in flights to kick off new year

In the Guam International Airport Authority board’s last meeting of 2022, a forecast of what’s expected for arrival numbers in January 2023 noted a decrease in the number of flights Guam saw inbound during the December holiday season.

“Thank you for giving me the opportunity to close out the calendar year 2022 and get ready to ring in the new year 2023, said GIAA General Manager John Quinata. “We expect a slight decrease in airline activity for January in comparison to what we have this month.”

Five hundred flights in January are expected, “with a -7% variance from 542 through December. … Passengers, we see a similar decrease of 4.8%,” he said.

That's going from more than 92,000 seats in December 2022 to 88,000 seats in January 2023, Quinata said, but this outlook could change.

“Just recently, they announced that China is starting to open up with protocols that are being enforced for people coming from China to have the COVID-19 test before they come here. That’s a difference. Of course, the yen rate from Japan is starting to get stronger to the U.S. dollar. I think that may change, so there’s a possibility that may increase,” he said.

Quinata also updated the board on daily flights.

“JMI will continue its daily service to Busan, making up for lost capacity by Air Busan’s continued suspension of twice-weekly services. Only eight airline partners continue to carry the load for the next month, with Air Seoul and Air Busan sending flights, along with Japan Airlines and China Airlines,” Quinata reported.

Five-star luxury charters anticipated for January will bring in temporary seat capacity from another carrier, said Quinata.

With the new year days away, the airport will be going through regulatory review by the Federal Aviation Administration's Honolulu office. A visit is tentatively scheduled for March 2023.

“We are actively getting ready for that upcoming inspection,” Quinata said.

Heading into 2023, the airport is celebrating advancements in safety and security at the facility with the recent graduation of airport police officers.

"Special Enforcement Tactics Training, this is the first-ever cycle where the Guam Airport Police was the lead,” Quinata said.

The training lasted for eight “intense weeks,” from Oct. 24 to Dec. 16.

There were 17 total trainees, six from the Airport Police, all Airport Police level 1 officers.

“Just to note the SET training is similar to SWAT training, (in) that it is conducted with other law enforcement entities. What’s good about this is there are six other entities that joined in with us, which made it a joint training, … . even with the Department of Defense and the Department of the Navy Police,” Quinata told the board.

The training was brought to Guam by Airport Police Chief Vince Naputi.

“He brought it here when he joined us. Of the nine trainees, certified in both SWAT and SET, five are from the airport,” Quinata said. “The training raised professional competencies of the officers who graduate and elevates the law enforcement capabilities here at the airport.”

Quinata said more training events like the SET cycle are to come.