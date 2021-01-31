GIAA: Reducing costs in light of low flight, passengers levels

Flights in and out of Guam remain drastically reduced for 2020 in comparison to the previous year - only 1,364 people flying into Guam in December 2020 compared to 155,677 in 2019.

That means revenues for the A.B. Won Pat Guam International Airport Authority, which rely on flight activity and passenger arrivals, also have been decreased. In response, GIAA is cutting back on contracts, hiring and other expenses - as it awaits an infusion of federal dollars.

Nevertheless, Guam International Airport Authority Executive Manager John Quinata said he wants to “remain optimistic” about an April timeline for reopening tourism that has been discussed by visitor industry officials.

“If we can get most of our island vaccinated, that would be a good sign (to) the other countries to say ‘most of the population in Guam is vaccinated and they’re developing herd immunity there,’” he stated. However, the airlines aren’t increasing flights just yet.

Currently, the number of flights operating at GIAA remain a fraction of what they used to be and it doesn’t look like it will improve much in February. Quinata, during a GIAA board meeting on Thursday said most flights remain suspended.

United Airlines continues to be the busiest airline, though most of its flights also have been reduced:

• Honolulu: seven times a week.

• Narita: four times a week.

• Manila: three times a week.

• Saipan: three times a week.

And flights to Palau, Pohnpei and Yap are reduced to once a month each and their governments are only allowing people to fly out of those islands but not in.

The only other airlines flying are Philippine Airlines, with its twice-a-week flight to Manila, and Jin Air with its once-a-week flight to Incheon, South Korea.

Reducing costs

Quinta said GIAA has cut down on expenditures as much as possible, keeping spending to “what’s absolutely necessary,” which includes personnel and other operational costs.

Quinata did not have specific numbers readily available but said in fiscal year 2020, GIAA reduced spending by 20% compared to fiscal year 2019. Since the start of fiscal year 2021 in October, they have reduced spending by another 19%.

In fiscal 2019, GIAA’s operating costs were $44.9 million and they collected $68.9 million in operating revenues, according to an audit report.

That was cut drastically in fiscal 2020 with a $30 million loss caused by the global pandemic. GIAA received federal help with a $20 million grant last year.

Quinata said the latest stimulus legislation provided an additional $200 million for the nation’s airports but he doesn’t yet know how much was allotted to GIAA.

One of the conditions of the federal grant last year was that no one working at the airport would lose their jobs because of the drop in revenue. He’s not certain what conditions, if any, will be attached to this year’s funding.

Another source of savings GIAA is looking forward to is the refinancing of 2013 bonds that they’re hoping will result in a savings of $5 million this year. The actual savings for the annual debt service as well as over the life of the bond will depend on the interest rates on the refinancing.