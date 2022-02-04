GIAA serving as support location for Cope North 2022

Military aircrafts participating in Cope North 2022 will be taking off and landing at Guam's civilian airport for the next week.

The Guam International Airport, Guam has been designated as a support location for the multi-national exercise hosted by Andersen Air Force Base. Military forces will use the GIAA for military exercises and training beginning Friday, Feb. 4, according to a press release.

“The A.B. Won Pat International Airport runways and taxiways continue to be vital infrastructure that support not only commercial aviation, but also military exercises and training,” said John “JQ” Quinata, GIAA executive manager. “We are fortunate to support the armed forces in their activity and readiness against potential threats.”

He said the community should anticipate increased military air activity and associated noise around the airport from Feb. 4 -11.

“We thank the community for its patience and understanding during the course of these joint military exercises," he said.