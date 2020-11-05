EXERCISE: The A.B. Won Pat International Airport Authority held a full-scale exercise testing their response to an on-airport emergency — a mandatory triennial exercise required for airport operator’s certification under federal air regulations. Guam's airport simulated the crash landing of Corona Air flight #1104, a B737 aircraft with 100 souls and 4,200 pounds of fuel on board. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, adjustments were made and instead of people volunteering as victims, GIAA used 100 dummy dolls to meet the required number of victims for its specific airport index as ranked by the Federal Aviation Administration. Photos courtesy Guam International Airport Authority.
